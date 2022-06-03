Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1,156.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 938,974 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $89,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,852,000 after purchasing an additional 365,469 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,999,000 after buying an additional 545,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,809,000 after buying an additional 512,433 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,704 shares of company stock worth $14,801,033. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $61.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of -100.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

Marvell Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.