Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.57.

MRVL stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,897,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,206,873. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.53. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $47.62 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,216 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,753. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 55.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,404,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $28,359,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 89.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 458,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,913,000 after buying an additional 217,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after buying an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 781.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after buying an additional 159,972 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

