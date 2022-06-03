Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) to post sales of $57.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.85 million to $58.45 million. Materialise posted sales of $60.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $239.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.18 million to $241.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $267.36 million, with estimates ranging from $259.95 million to $276.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Materialise had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTLS shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of MTLS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.22. 278,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,734. Materialise has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.28 million, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,128,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,296,000 after buying an additional 534,443 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,698,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,207,000 after buying an additional 57,345 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,698,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after buying an additional 57,345 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,304,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after buying an additional 56,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 998,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after buying an additional 141,846 shares in the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

