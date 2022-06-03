Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.50 million-$30.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.00 million.Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.52–$0.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,598,821. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.60. Matterport has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.69. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Matterport’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matterport will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $4,715,450.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,194,049 shares in the company, valued at $115,083,686.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,956,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,412.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Matterport by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 31.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Matterport by 30.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

