Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) SVP Elizabeth Andora Sells 4,860 Shares

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $146,966.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.45%.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 113,351 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,008,000 after purchasing an additional 126,463 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

