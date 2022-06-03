Mayfair Gold (OTC:MFGCF) Trading Up 6.4%

Mayfair Gold Corp. (OTC:MFGCF – Get Rating) shares were up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 11,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 9,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.

Mayfair Gold Company Profile (OTC:MFGCF)

Mayfair Gold Corp., an exploration-stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Fenn-Gib gold project that covers an area of 4,800 hectares comprising 21 fee simple patented properties, 153 unpatented mining claims, and 144 patented leasehold mining claims located in the Guibord, Munro, Michaud, and McCool Townships in northeast Ontario, Canada.

