Mayfair Gold (OTC:MFGCF) Trading Up 6.4%

Mayfair Gold Corp. (OTC:MFGCF – Get Rating) shares were up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 11,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 9,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.
Mayfair Gold Company Profile (OTC:MFGCF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mayfair Gold (MFGCF)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Mayfair Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayfair Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.