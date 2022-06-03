Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAYGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.89 billion-$30.89 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 48,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,377. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.97. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $4.98.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MZDAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mazda Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised Mazda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Mazda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.