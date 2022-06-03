Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.89 billion-$30.89 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 48,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,377. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.97. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $4.98.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MZDAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mazda Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised Mazda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

