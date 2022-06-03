Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives $23.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,096,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 255.8% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 5,253,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,901,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW stock opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $17.38 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

