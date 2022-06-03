Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.53-$5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MDT traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.48. 9,096,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,383,099. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $95.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.57.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 96,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 424,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Medtronic by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 347,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,555,000 after acquiring an additional 241,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

