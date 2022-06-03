Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000. Altria Group accounts for about 2.5% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

MO traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $54.05. The company had a trading volume of 129,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,941,750. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $97.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

