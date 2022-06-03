Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Takes $12.80 Million Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 891,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,797,000. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up approximately 13.2% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $1,817,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 612,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 24,988 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,207,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 32,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,821. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

