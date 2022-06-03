MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789,308 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for about 1.4% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 9.38% of MercadoLibre worth $6,258,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $43.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $793.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $640.00 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $973.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,082.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.99 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MELI shares. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,670.50.

In other news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 100 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

