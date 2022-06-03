Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $72.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mercury Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.35, a PEG ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.98. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,606,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,176 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,973,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,507,000 after buying an additional 603,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 369.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,522,000 after buying an additional 2,380,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

