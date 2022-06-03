MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 20,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 152,554 shares.The stock last traded at $18.24 and had previously closed at $18.19.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MeridianLink in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MeridianLink to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MeridianLink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MeridianLink presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.79 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. MeridianLink’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MeridianLink, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 103,128 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 65,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.