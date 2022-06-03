MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 20,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 152,554 shares.The stock last traded at $18.24 and had previously closed at $18.19.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MeridianLink in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MeridianLink to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MeridianLink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MeridianLink presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 103,128 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 65,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.
About MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK)
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MeridianLink (MLNK)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.