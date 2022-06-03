Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,253 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.6% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Argus downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.37.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,442 shares of company stock worth $9,345,941. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $5.11 on Friday, hitting $193.75. 202,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,216,236. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.48. The company has a market cap of $524.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.