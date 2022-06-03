Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Raised by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 226.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,972 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 169,972 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.2% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $82,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.37.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,246.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,442 shares of company stock worth $9,345,941 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $7.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.68. 435,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,216,236. The company has a market cap of $518.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.48. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.