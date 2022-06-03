Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.89

Shares of Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.89 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 16.51 ($0.21). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 16.75 ($0.21), with a volume of 261,516 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The stock has a market cap of £28.38 million and a PE ratio of 6.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.74.
About Metal Tiger (LON:MTR)
See Also
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Metal Tiger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal Tiger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.