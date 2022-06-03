Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Shawn Vadala Sells 400 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.00, for a total value of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shawn Vadala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total value of $498,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,326.32 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,168.31 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,302.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1,428.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $318,096,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,381 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 41,529.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 88,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $812,874,000 after purchasing an additional 64,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

