MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg Sells 1,831 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $174,897.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,935,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $317,730.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $310,520.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Karen Seaberg sold 850 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $70,320.50.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Karen Seaberg sold 1,200 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.47, for a total value of $94,164.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $96.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.18. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $195.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.60 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 17.20%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 24.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $7,369,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

