Michael Robert Kramer Sells 1,000 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $41,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $41.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.08 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.84%. Meta Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2,079.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

About Meta Financial Group (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

