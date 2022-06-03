Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to Issue $1.06 Quarterly Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.0625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 117.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $8.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

MAA stock opened at $180.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.64. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $163.36 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $2,627,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,010,000 after purchasing an additional 39,042 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

