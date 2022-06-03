MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.17 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.87 or 0.00009668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $31.17 million and $830.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00197608 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003301 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001232 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.85 or 0.00332423 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,841,408 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

