Mina Price Reaches $0.85 on Major Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Mina has a total market capitalization of $449.70 million and $22.22 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00002863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.54 or 0.00999860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.23 or 0.00405390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031691 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 529,619,290 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

