Mint Club Price Tops $0.0000 (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Mint Club has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mint Club has a market cap of $5.59 million and $992,342.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00017235 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

