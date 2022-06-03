Mirrored Apple Price Reaches $3.27 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded down 37.2% against the dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for $3.27 or 0.00010971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $29,320.27 and approximately $6.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.81 or 0.00472383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.49 or 0.00397498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031671 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 8,966 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.