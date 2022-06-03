Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 46.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for about $5.97 or 0.00020297 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $26,652.26 and $11.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $603.41 or 0.02051201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.70 or 0.00430678 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031595 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 4,464 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars.

