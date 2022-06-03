Mirrored United States Oil Fund Market Capitalization Hits $40,266.74 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for $2.27 or 0.00007693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $40,266.74 and approximately $47.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 43.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.25 or 0.01102150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.56 or 0.00408525 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031775 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 17,737 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.