Mizuho Increases EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $175.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $172.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.26.

EOG Resources stock opened at $139.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $141.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.15 and a 200-day moving average of $109.46.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,245. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

