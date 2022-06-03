Mizuho Lowers Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $342.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $343.00 to $342.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.00.

PXD stock opened at $275.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total transaction of $497,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,278 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,493 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

