MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $673.21

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 673.21 ($8.52) and traded as low as GBX 562.24 ($7.11). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 568 ($7.19), with a volume of 12,776 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLE. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.39) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.02) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £331.18 million and a PE ratio of 8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 596.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 671.67.

In related news, insider Fiona Clare Goldsmith acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 602 ($7.62) per share, for a total transaction of £30,100 ($38,081.98).

About MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

