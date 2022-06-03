Moeda Loyalty Points Achieves Market Cap of $2.64 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $2.64 million and $48,718.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Moeda Loyalty Points

MDA is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

