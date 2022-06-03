Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNTV. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.07.

Shares of MNTV opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. Momentive Global has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Momentive Global by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Momentive Global by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

