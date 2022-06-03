MonaCoin Price Hits $0.61 on Top Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00002063 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. MonaCoin has a market cap of $40.18 million and $102,764.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000577 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

