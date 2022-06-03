monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.85.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on monday.com to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get monday.com alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

monday.com stock traded down $7.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.09. 512,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,342. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.50. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $87.05 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.55. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that monday.com will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

About monday.com (Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.