Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $10,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,064,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $247,393,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $250,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 368,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,863,000 after purchasing an additional 240,599 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,035,000 after purchasing an additional 111,048 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR traded down $15.43 on Friday, reaching $456.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,480. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $431.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $333.44 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $5,256,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,989,240.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $385,186.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,539,786.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,541 shares of company stock valued at $11,999,860 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.33.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

