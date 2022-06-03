Moonriver Achieves Market Capitalization of $94.70 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a market cap of $94.70 million and $8.29 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for $20.51 or 0.00069496 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.1% against the dollar and now trades at $625.11 or 0.02117847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.19 or 0.00413962 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00031444 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,352,077 coins and its circulating supply is 4,616,595 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

