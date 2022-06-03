Morgan Stanley Cuts Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $194.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $194.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.93.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock opened at $197.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.44 and a 200-day moving average of $195.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Honeywell International by 42.3% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 10.7% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.