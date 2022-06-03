Morgan Stanley Trims AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Target Price to $135.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.30.

AME stock opened at $123.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $114.37 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.34.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1,197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 29,793 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in AMETEK by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 149,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

