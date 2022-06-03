Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.80-$9.95 EPS.

NYSE:MSI traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,152. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $199.24 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.36.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.36.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $30,275,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $23,632,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,039.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 69,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,908,000 after acquiring an additional 58,443 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

