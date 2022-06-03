Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.80-$9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.74 billion-$8.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.76 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.88 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.36.

MSI stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $225.55. 1,029,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,152. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $199.24 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.07 and a 200-day moving average of $235.36.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 881.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

