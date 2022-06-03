Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Position Lowered by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC reduced its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,094 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Shares of Mplx stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $32.94. 21,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,985. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.70.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

