NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) versus Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Financial Comparison

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) and Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NantHealth and Cian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantHealth $62.65 million 1.01 -$58.26 million ($0.50) -1.10 Cian $81.20 million 2.93 -$38.50 million N/A N/A

Cian has higher revenue and earnings than NantHealth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.3% of NantHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Cian shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.8% of NantHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NantHealth and Cian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantHealth -93.56% N/A -23.71% Cian N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NantHealth and Cian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NantHealth 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cian 0 3 3 0 2.50

Cian has a consensus target price of $19.24, indicating a potential upside of 465.88%. Given Cian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cian is more favorable than NantHealth.

Summary

Cian beats NantHealth on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NantHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions. The company also provides NaviNet, a suite of SaaS-based solution enabling payers and providers to streamline communication and consolidate information; NaviNet Open, a payer-provider collaboration platform for communication between health plans and providers; NaviNet AllPayer that provides eligibility, benefit, and claim status information to provider offices for commercial and government plans and CMS for Medicare beneficiaries through the NaviNet portal; and OpenNMS is an open-source network monitoring solution for enterprise-grade networks. In addition, it offers Quadris, a data solution that includes multi-data analysis, reporting, and professional services. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. NantHealth, Inc. is as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

Cian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent. The company was formerly known as Solaredge Holdings Limited. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Larnaca, Cyprus.

