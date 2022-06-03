National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Raised to C$111.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NTIOF. CIBC upgraded National Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Desjardins lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.27.

NTIOF stock opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $67.15 and a 1-year high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.6756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.37%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

