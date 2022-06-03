National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$107.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB set a C$106.00 price objective on National Bank of Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada to C$93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a C$106.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$101.19.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$97.87 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$87.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$106.10. The stock has a market cap of C$32.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$93.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$97.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

