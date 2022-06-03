Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Down to $8.25

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.25, but opened at $7.92. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 2,728 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

The company has a current ratio of 21.70, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

