Neblio Market Cap Tops $3.47 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Neblio has a total market cap of $3.47 million and $73,462.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neblio has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00032323 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00012846 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004399 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,215,453 coins and its circulating supply is 19,138,793 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

