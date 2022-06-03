NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetApp had a return on equity of 129.46% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NTAP stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. NetApp has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,780,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

