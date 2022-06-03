NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.19% of NETGEAR worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in NETGEAR by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NETGEAR by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in NETGEAR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NETGEAR by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 146,897 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTGR stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.04 million, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.79. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $41.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $47,404.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $60,554.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NTGR. BWS Financial cut their price objective on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

