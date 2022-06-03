Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.
Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $5.30.
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
