Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $5.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 132,054 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 105,819 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 36,280 shares in the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.