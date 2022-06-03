Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

NBIX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.42. 17,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,230. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.51 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $1,018,409.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,708.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,386,457. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

